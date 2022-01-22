news, local-news,

Pius X Aboriginal Corporation has received a funding boost to improve delivery of National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) support services. Pius will receive $22,000 through the Federal Government's Indigenous Business Support Funding grants to address challenges in registering and delivering NDIS services. Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, said the organisation played an important role in improving the health of our local Aboriginal community. "I'm pleased to be able to support them to continue this life-changing work," Mr Coulton said. The Indigenous Business Support Funding activity is administered by the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (NACCHO), which represents 143 community health organisations around Australia. Minister for the NDIS Senator Linda Reynolds CSC said the funding would strengthen Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's participation in the NDIS - as well as increase the number of culturally-appropriate service providers. "We can improve the lifetime wellbeing and quality of life for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with disability by ensuring earlier and better access to the NDIS," Minister Reynolds said. "These grants, provided under the Morrison Government's NDIS Ready project, will improve access and understanding of the NDIS for Indigenous Australians and ensure appropriate decisions are made at a local level. "Organisations will use the funding to address challenges in delivering NDIS services, and/or engaging business or technical advice to develop better systems of service delivery." The funding will help Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHO) and Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations (ACCO) to build their capacity to deliver NDIS services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cady.biddle/55b81186-87a9-4b9f-8735-3941285e00bc.JPG/r0_215_6000_3605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Funding boost to help Pius improve disability support for local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people