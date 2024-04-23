New-look NAB branch reopens in Moree following major $2.7m upgrade

Following extensive renovation works to upgrade NAB's Moree branch are now complete, as the banking institution officially reopened on Friday, April 19.
The branch remains on the corner of Balo and Heber Streets and now accommodates around 25 bankers from across personal banking, business and agribusiness.
The open plan design is equipped with new meeting rooms - including a conference meeting room, all equipped with video conferencing technology, self-service machines in a 24/7 accessible lobby, and a digital banking space to show customers how they can make the most of their internet banking.
NAB has a long history in Moree, dating back to 1883, with the branch having undergone multiple upgrades and facelifts throughout the years.
NAB Retail Executive, Kylie Sharpe, said they were thrilled to have the new-look branch reopen in the heart of Moree.
"We've invested $2.7 million in upgrading the banking facilities here to better serve our customers of Moree and the surrounding areas," she said.
"It's a slick modern design with all the things like modern meeting spaces and digital tools that you'd expect for a bustling regional city like Moree."
While the branch was undergoing renovation works, NAB ensured banking services would still be delivered with the use of a Bank in a Box' nearby.
The 'Bank in a Box' provided a meeting space for customers to have conversations with a banker, SmartATMs for cash withdrawals and deposits, and full access to digital banking options via iPads.
Ms Sharpe said it was a unique way to temporarily replace a busy branch.
