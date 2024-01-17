NAB opens 'Bank in a Box' service, as Moree branch undergoes $2.7m upgrade

Extensive renovation works are underway to upgrade NAB's Moree branch, but don't fear there will still be a place residents can go for all their banking needs.
The refurbishment is part of a $2.7m investment by NAB to upgrade the branch to modern banking facilities and will see it temporarily closed until late-April.
Upon completion, NAB's Moree branch will boast an open plan design, meeting rooms equipped with video technology and a digital education space, and will accommodate more than 20 bankers to support personal and business customers.
However, to ensure banking services can still be delivered, a 'Bank in a Box' has been set up in the carpark on Balo Street, just over 100 metres from the branch.
The 'Bank in a Box' provides a meeting space for customers to have conversations with a banker, SmartATMs for cash withdrawals and deposits and full access to digital banking options via iPads.
NAB Retail Executive, Kylie Sharpe said the 'Bank in a Box' is a unique way to temporarily replace a busy branch.
"Moree is a regional powerhouse of the North West Slopes, and we see many customers from around the region coming to the branch to do their banking when they're in town," she said.
"While the multi-million-dollar upgrade will be worth the wait, we're thrilled to be using one of our 'Bank in a Box' facilities so we can continue to support the community.
"The 'Bank in a Box' is essentially a mini branch we can transport on a truck to areas that need a short-term banking solution.
"The fact we can set this up just down the road from the branch in less than a day is extra convenient and helps branch colleagues to continue to deliver a great service to the community."
