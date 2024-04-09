Artists, residents to be consulted over laws protecting Indigenous art

AN INQUIRY aimed at addressing the scourge of fake First-Nations style art will be held in Moree on Friday, April 12.
Moree is one of 38 locations across Australia to be chosen to host a face-to-face session.
It will be held at Moree Dhiiyaan Centre, 38 Albert Street on Friday, April 12 from 10am to 1pm.
Organised by the federal Office for the Arts, the inquiry is the first step in the government designing new laws to protect First Nations traditional knowledge and artwork.
Minister for the Arts Tony Burke wants Moree stakeholders to share their knowledge, views and experiences related to Indigenous cultural and intellectual property.
"Fake Indigenous art means artists get ripped off, consumers get ripped off and businesses get ripped off," Mr Burke said.
"It's important that we get this right, which means listening to the communities impacted."
The push for new laws surrounding Indigenous artwork comes after a 2022 Productivity Commission report found more than half of all purchased merchandise and souvenirs with First Nations art and designs were fake or made without permission from traditional owners and custodians.
The first consultation was held in Burnie, Tasmania on March 4.
Bruce Tindale, acting director of Bank Art Museum Moree, said the inquiry would help local artists manage their output and alert people to the problem of fake Indigenous artwork.
"BAMM has a number of Indigenous artworks from private collections across Moree, from artists who choose to donate to us because they know their work will be documented and cared for," Mr Tindale said.
"This is a much needed and welcome inquiry and we will be attending the session."
Register online or just turn up on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.