Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Artists, residents to be consulted over laws protecting Indigenous art

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated April 9 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BAMM acting director Bruce Tindale says he will be attending the face-to-face session to discuss ways the museum is helping protect and document work by Moree artists.
BAMM acting director Bruce Tindale says he will be attending the face-to-face session to discuss ways the museum is helping protect and document work by Moree artists.

AN INQUIRY aimed at addressing the scourge of fake First-Nations style art will be held in Moree on Friday, April 12.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.