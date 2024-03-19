Young entrepreneur's growing concern the subject of networking forum

HIGH school drop-out Reece Thrift has gone from mowing lawns on the weekend to founding his own business and employing five, full-time staff.
His career trajectory will be the subject of an inspirational talk aimed at other young entrepreneurs in Moree, to be held on Wednesday, March 27.
Mr Thrift, 23, is a key speaker at Moree Founder Meet Up.
Author and founder of Bubble 'n' Kick Swim School, Kymberlee Clift, will join Mr Thrift in telling her inspiring journey from Moree local to national success.
The networking night will be held at Social Co. House in Balo Street from 5.30pm to 7pm. It promises to be a night of hope and inspiration.
For Mr Thrift, his success began aged 16, when he started mowing lawns as a side job while working as an electrician for the family business, Thrift Electrical and Air Conditioning Services.
"I'm an electrician by trade, I dropped out of Moree Secondary College in year 11 to join the family business," Mr Thrift said.
"In 2020, I was making more money on weekends mowing lawns than I was during the week, so I decided to leave the family business and work for myself full time."
Mr Thrift also retrained as an arborist. He obtained an ABN and ploughed any extra money he earned into his own company, Inland Vegetation Management.
Now aged 23, Mr Thrift employs five full-time staff, as well as two other arborists. He also has a fleet of 20-plus machines.
"The two biggest values I preach are honesty and accountability," Mr Thrift said.
"I truly believe with these two values, you can do anything.
"As long as you own up to your own mistakes and rectify it to the best of your ability, I believe you can physically do anything."
Ms Clift will share a similar story of how she changed careers at a young age.
Originally from Moree, Ms Clift established Bubble 'n' Kick Swim School in 2019. She is a paramedic graduate and was nominated for the Young Businesswoman of the Year award.
Ms Clift is also a published author, with all her eBook profits donated to Safe Steps, a family violence response centre.
The night of networking and nibbles is an initiative of UNE Smart Region Incubator, a group that helps young entrepreneurs build and grow their business with mentors, researchers, events and corporate and community partners.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.au/e/moree-founder-meetup-tickets-795038229747?aff=oddtdtcreator
