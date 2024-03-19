Parking restrictions to be installed at Moree Airport

TALL VEHICLES over 2.4 metres will no longer be allowed to park along Perry James Crescent as part of plans to upgrade Moree Airport.
"No parking" signs will be installed along 220 metres of the road, allowing for safer operations at the airport.
The matter will be discussed at a meeting of Moree Shire Plains Council on Thursday, March 21.
Council's general manager, Kelvin Tytherleigh, said the move would allow more regular and larger aeroplanes to access the airstrip.
The move is aimed at streamlining the Moree Special Activation Precinct, which will make the town a new business hub specialising in agribusiness, logistics and food processing.
Upgrading and improving transport links are all part of the precinct plans, with the airport set to play a major part in the precinct.
But safety concerns regarding landing and take-off of larger aeroplanes needed to be addressed, Mr Tytherleigh said.
Council officers were concerned there was a tight margin between tall vehicles parked in the road and the underbelly of departing and landing larger planes at the airport.
Dylan Daley, an independent aerodrome technical inspector, was tasked to look into the matter.
He agreed truck parking on Blueberry Road could be an issue and recommended having no parking signs installed along the road within the approach splay.
The restriction would only apply to vehicles taller than 2.4 metres.
Mr Tytherleigh said types of vehicles that could no longer park along the strip included tall trucks carrying agricultural produce and semi-trailers towing rear tippers or agricultural machinery on a flat bed.
Council has earmarked $2500 to install the signs.
