History buff and Good Samaritan named Woman of the Year

FOR the past 28 years, Tian Harris has played Good Samaritan in and around Moree.
Her generosity of spirit has now been recognised, with Ms Harris being named NSW Northern Tablelands Local Woman of the Year.
Organised by the Premier's department, the award is bestowed annually to 93 women from each of the state's electorates.
It honours women who help improve the lives of others and usually coincides with International Women's Week in March.
On Thursday, March 7 Ms Harris and her father Kent were special guests at the awards' presentation, held at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Sydney.
"It was a tremendous honour to be given this award," Ms Harris said after the ceremony.
"I love helping people and making a difference. It makes me feel good about myself and hopefully my actions will inspire the younger generation to do the same."
Born and bred in Moree, Ms Harris started volunteering when she was aged 15 while still a student at Moree High.
She now spends about 25 hours a week volunteering, as well as holding down a full-time job with Cole and Butler, lawyers in Frome Street.
Some of the organisations for which Ms Harris has volunteered include Moree on a Plate, the State Emergency Service, Moree Historical Society, Lions Club, Moree View Club, Gwydir Family History Society and Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
"I also created the Moree history walk, which is popular with residents and visitors to the shire," Ms Harris said.,
"Then I curated an exhibition at Moree library, showcasing 130 years of local government in the shire."
Ms Harris said she enjoyed giving back to the community and couldn't think of another town where she would want to live.
"I love this community," she said.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said Ms Harris was passionate about history and had exceptional knowledge of the local community.
"Congratulations to Tian on this thoroughly deserved award and recognition of the years of dedication to her community and so many causes and groups," Mr Marshall said.
"Tian has spent countless hours volunteering for local organisations and has dedicated her life to promoting Moree Plains Shire."
Previous winners from the Northern Tablelands include Mungindi cotton grower Anna Harrison (2021) and Mary Ann Munsie from Uralla (2022).
