CATTLE producer Providore Global has just staked a claim to growing the best beef in the world.
The Moree company's fillets scooped gold in this year's World Steak Challenge, held in London.
Beef producers from 11 other countries came in for a roasting when Providore won gold for its beef fillets for the third year running.
"Our success lies in the pure Artesian water, locally grown grain, fodder and cotton seed that we feed our cattle," Providore Global managing director Sam McNiven said.
Started in 2015, the World Steak Challenge benchmarks steak production from 25 countries.
Independent judges taste, test and score steaks, awarding medals in categories including fillet, ribeye, sirloin and wagyu.
Providore Global was up against producers from Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Argentina, Spain and Scotland, among others.
The win has beefed up the credentials of the Moree company, which runs 7000 head of cattle on Tallawanta Feedlot 55 kilometres north west of Moree on the Gingham Road.
"We have excellent bloodlines that go back to the 1960s," Mr McNiven said.
"Also, we control the supply chain to ensure best quality along all steps of the way."
Providore Global sells four brands of beef to brands around the globe; Rosedale Ruby Angus, Ruby Reserve Wagyu and Silverdale Angus Cross.
Mr McNiven started exporting in 2012 and supplies beef to customers in more than 30 countries.
"Ninety per cent of our product is exported," Mr McNiven said.
"It just shows what Moree can do on the world stage."
