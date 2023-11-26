MOREE's incoming planning and development director sees much potential in the town.
Darryl Fitzgerald, 62, starts in the role on Monday, December 4.
He is moving to Moree with his wife Liz, a physiotherapist.
"There are a lot of historically beautiful buildings in Moree, the area is agriculturally rich and the activation precinct will help bring a greater diversity of people to the area," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"Regional Australia tends to under-sell itself but I believe it has much to offer.
"I try not to come in with any pre-conceptions, since regional towns are always unique.
"One of my first jobs will be to understand the town and culture, as well as Council employees.
"My role is to facilitate and deliver the vision the elected members have for the town."
Mr Fitzgerald was appointed to the role after a nationwide recruitment campaign.
"Darryl comes to us with a wealth of experience as a town planner, having been both a planning consultant and planning director in NSW local government over the past 33 years," general manager Kelvin Tytherleigh said.
"Darryl's senior management experience in local government extends across a range of services including development control, strategic planning, building, environment, environmental health, and rangers."
Born in Port Pirie in South Australia, Mr Fitzgerald has worked in a number of regional centres including Mildura and Great Lakes, as well as a brief stint in Sydney.
Mr Fitzgerald holds a double major degree in geography and development, and a masters of local government law, and knowledgeable in urban building principles and practices.
"Living in regional areas is not new for me," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"Regional Australia under-sells itself, people on the coast can have a lack of appreciation for what is in regional Australia."
Mr Fitzgerald hopes to correct that misconception and says he is looking forward to moving to and living in Moree.
