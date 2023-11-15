Moree Champion
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Donald Gordon Buckley abandoned his young Sydney family in 1953. Could he have died Arthur Johnson at Moree in 1980?

By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:36pm, first published November 15 2023 - 1:23pm
Donna Truscott with a photo of her grandfather, Donald Gordon Buckley and his wife Derris.
HE HAD seven aliases, three children and was behind a 70-year mystery that ended at Moree cemetery.

