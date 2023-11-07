Moree Champion
Synthetic bowling greens now open at Moree Services Club

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
November 7 2023 - 2:31pm
NEW synthetic bowling greens worth $2.3 million have been officially opened at the Moree Services Club.

