NEW synthetic bowling greens worth $2.3 million have been officially opened at the Moree Services Club.
The greens have been described as world class and will allow the club to host major events.
Week-long competitions with national and international bowlers could soon be on the cards.
Men's bowls committee president Wayne Tighe and the clubs board members helped make the project a reality.
Secretary-manager Robert Shields said it is a testament to the hard work of people involved with the club.
"It was about 12 months of planning and we've paid for it ourselves," Mr Shields said.
"The business has been run really well and the members really backed it.
"Over the years we've had our own assets and we didn't have to borrow any money here.
"We had Australian bowls representatives here at the opening and marked it down as a world class facility.
"It's unbelievable when you look at it and we had a big crowd come out to see it."
It was a double celebration at the opening with the club holding its 50-year anniversary on November 4.
They had more than 100 people turn out for the event with new life members Alan Kite and Darcy Hobday cutting the blue ribbon.
Mayor Mark Johnson, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and other members of the community were there to show their support.
Synthetic greens play faster, require less water and electricity.
The greens are covered with a roof which will help make it cooler in the summer months.
"It's so pleasing to have a facility for the people of Moree," Mr Shields said.
"The bowling club will do well out of it, but it's an investment for the whole town.
"We can have week-long events, night bowls and all sorts of things here now.
"We're certainly the focal point of the town and probably the (bowls) district."
