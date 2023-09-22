MOREE Plains Mayor Mark Johnson and Deputy Mayor Susannah Pearse have been re-elected unopposed.
The mayoral elections were held in council chambers on Thursday, September 21.
One nomination for the office of both mayor and deputy mayor were received, resulting in Cr Johnson and Cr Pearse being re-elected unopposed, with no further ballots required.
After their re-election, both Councillors thanked their fellow councillors, Council staff and the wider community for their support over the past 20 months.
"I appreciate the confidence and support my fellow councillors give me, the first 12 months were certainly challenging, but it is a privilege to continue to work for the shire to make positive changes," Mayor Johnson said.
Councillor Pearse reiterated the questions posed to all councillors when running for election in December, 2021.
Reminding her fellow councillors of their ambitions for the shire, the challenges and the successes that lay ahead and with 12 months left to go.
"Let's make each one count, and tick off our wish lists for our shire," Cr Pearse said.
"We are fortunate to have a Council team that brings so much passion and expertise to the table and it is my continued privilege to sit alongside you all."
The term of office for the mayor and deputy mayor will run until September 14, 2024.
Then, the next local government elections will be held and all councillor positions become vacant.
