Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Council

Mark Johnson, Susannah Pearse re-elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Moree Plains Council

By Staff Writers
Updated September 22 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Mark Johnson and Deputy Mayor Susannah Pearse will remain in their offices until September next year, having been re-elected unopposed.
Mayor Mark Johnson and Deputy Mayor Susannah Pearse will remain in their offices until September next year, having been re-elected unopposed.

MOREE Plains Mayor Mark Johnson and Deputy Mayor Susannah Pearse have been re-elected unopposed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.