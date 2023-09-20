Award-winning care provider Whiddon and its team at Moree has enjoyed the official lifting of mask wearing in all of its homes across New South Wales.
The lifting of mask wearing in Whiddon's aged care homes came into effect on September 6 and is in line with all current NSW Health guidelines for mask use in aged care settings.
The announcement signals an important return to face-to-face interaction, including visible smiles, laughs and flowing conversations, which is an integral part of Whiddon's unique care model.
For providers such as Whiddon, the decision to remove the wearing of masks has had to be balanced through careful considerations of the current risks of disease transmission and the ongoing impact to residents who have been largely unable to see the warm smiles of their carers for the past three years.
"We are thrilled that our wonderful Whiddon Moree residents and team are once again able to share mask-free conversations and visible smiles and laughter, which have been hidden since the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic," deputy chief executive officer Alyson Jarrett said.
"With the lifting of mask wearing Whiddon maintains our robust infection control strategies to keep all our people safe.
"For our residents with hearing impairments or those experiencing feelings of loneliness, masks presented an additional challenge to navigate."
"Returning to a mask-free setting will prove hugely beneficial to our residents as they build on their meaningful relationships with our team members, and vice versa. It is these strong bonds that lie at heart of our relationship-based care model and approach to care,"
"Within the broader community, the easing of mask restrictions signalled an end to the panic, and the return of mask-free faces was a reminder to smile.
"For those living in aged care, the same easing of mask restrictions has been long awaited."
Ms Jarrett said Whiddon is committed to delivering care that connects, inspires, and enriches lives every day as delivered through their award-winning MyLife relationship-based care model.
