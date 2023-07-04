Moree has produced a host of rugby league stars and another one who added his name to the list is South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Tyrone Munro.
Munro played his first NRL game on Friday night against the New Zealand Warriors and it was one to remember.
In the pouring rain, the 18-year-old played on the wing and scored one try after chasing through on a Lachlan Ilias-kick in the 70th minute.
He then and set up another in spectacular fashion with a run down the sideline before kicking ahead.
The ball sat up in the in-goal area and Blake Taaffe pounced for the four-pointer.
South Sydney won the game 28-6.
ACM reached out to Munro via the South Sydney Rabbitohs to talk to the young star but he politely declined the interview request".
"He wants to keep his head down and try and stay out of the limelight as much as possible in this early part of his career," the Rabbitohs said.
Munro is the cousin of Parramatta Jersey Flegg player Lindsay Munro.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
