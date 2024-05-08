Police officer charged in Moree

A police officer has been charged with assault following an off-duty incident at a Moree hotel last year.
Following an internal investigation into an incident at a Moree hotel on Sunday 8 October 2023, a male constable - attached to Western region - was issued a court attendance notice today (Wednesday 8 May 2024), charged with common assault.
The 31-year-old will appear at Moree Local Court on Monday 24 June 2024.
His employment status is under review.
