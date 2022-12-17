A year is a long time in rugby league and that's how long Jock Brazel has been sidelined through injury.
The Moree native ruptured his ACL prior to the commencement of the 2022 Jersey Flegg competition and watched his Parramatta Eels teammates from the pine.
But now he's back training with the Eels alongside the club's top players and he is more determined than ever.
"I am currently training full-time alongside the NRL players and staff which is awesome," he said.
"Getting to learn from the best players and coaching staff is awesome.
"It has allowed me to learn heaps."
The Group 19 junior will undergo a minor operation on his knee to ensure he is all systems go when the season begins next year.
'[I've] just got a quick little keyhole surgery Monday but I'll be back in about 4 weeks," he said.
"So not too bad."
Before the injury put a halt on his career, signs were positive for Brazel.
He played in the under 18 City versus Country game, was named in the Australian Schoolboys side and took part in the 31-strong Emerging Blues camp alongside NRL superstars like Joseph Suaalii, Izack Tago and Will Penisini.
These experiences have only motivated Brazel to get back on the field.
"I can't wait to get back into the up and coming season. I'm so keen," he said.
"Despite all the hurdles I am still loving footy more than ever and really can't wait get on the field again, if anything the time away has made me keener then ever.
"Regardless of what is happening around, I just try and get on with my job and just always stay grateful for the opportunity I've got."
The 19-year-old isn't sure what his role will be this year but he is ready to rip in.
He is contracted to the Eels until the end of 2024.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.