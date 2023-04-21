Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Council

Moree council is calling for community members to nominate for positions on its Urban Advisory Committee and the Disability Inclusion Advisory Committee.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
April 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RESIDENTS who have a passion for the community and want to be part of the decision making are invited to join two council groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.