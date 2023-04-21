RESIDENTS who have a passion for the community and want to be part of the decision making are invited to join two council groups.
Moree Shire Plains council is calling for community members to nominate for positions on its Urban Advisory Committee and the Disability Inclusion Advisory Committee.
It is an opportunity for residents to play a key role in the policy and performance, direction and delivery of outcomes for these committees.
Mayor Mark Johnson has encouraged community members with a wide range of interests to submit their interest.
"Both Committees are a great way for people who are passionate about improving the Moree Plains to get involved in local decision making," Mr Johnson said.
"Council relies on the feedback and recommendations from its Advisory Committees to help inform strategic direction and policy setting at the Council table.
"It is critical that the Council gets input from the community and our Advisory Committees are a great forum for this to occur."
Each committee has a unique focus and all make recommendations directly to council.
The Urban Advisory Committee considers matters that affect the urban environments like central business districts, public halls and entrances to town and gives consideration to heritage matters.
The Disability Inclusion Advisory Committee provides advice on council policies, plans, services, and projects that impact on people with disabilities.
It assists with disability advocacy, helps promote the benefits of diversity and enhances understanding about barriers to equality facing people with disabilities.
The committee also aids council in engagement activities with people with disability, as well as reviews and monitors the implementation of its Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
It can include representation of several groups in the community, including people with disability, parents and carers with young children, seniors, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, youth and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Expressions of interest are open and appointments to each of the committees will be ratified at the Ordinary Council Meeting to be held on May 18.
Nominations can be made online at https://forms.office.com/r/vBmnaBV08u.
Paper versions of the nomination form can be obtained by contacting Victoria Harris at Victoria.Harris@mpsc.nsw.gov.au or 02 6757 3222.
Nominations are open until close of business on Wednesday May 3.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
