You may have seen some new stickers on council bins at sporting grounds and toilet blocks around Moree.
The Moree No Violence Alliance (NoVA) initiated a campaign to raise awareness of domestic and family violence and raised funds to create important messages for display in public areas.
In last year's crime statistice, the biggest jump in any one category for the Moree region was domestic violence assault.
When NoVA sought approval from the Moree Plains Council, general manager Nick Tobin was quick to lend his support to help address this issue and work towards a safer community for all.
NoVA volunteers from various local agencies have been working together for many years toward the prevention of domestic, family and sexual violence in the Moree area.
Ongoing strategies to achieve this include raising community awareness, supporting education opportunities, and implementing the delivery of healthy relationship programs in schools.
"This work is increasingly important as domestic and family violence and sexual abuse continue to be significant issues impacting on individuals, families, communities, and society," NoVA's Chairperson Denise Haines said.
The stickers not only raise awareness of violence but also provide information to assist victims as well as those you choose to use violence.
NoVA member Ritchie Hair is encouraging the community to call out disrespectful or violent behaviour.
"Help is available with many local service providers in Moree able to assist victims as well as those you choose to use violence," Ritchie said.
