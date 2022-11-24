MOREE teenager Lauren Appleby has been selected in the Sydney Swans summer Benchmarking program.
It could be her first step to be on the selection radar for AFLW talent scouts further down the track.
The 15-year-old was one of three players selected from the AFL North West division.
READ MORE:
Tamworth teens Dusty Hagon and Ruby Spark were also selected.
Lauren played for Tamworth this year after her Moree side folded and has only played Aussie Rules for the past two seasons.
"I've always kicked a footy in the backyard, but never been able to get on a field and play with some teammates," Appleby said.
"So it is something you focus on, is learning the sport, learning how to kick the ball properly and that sort of thing."
The Benchmark program runs until the end of the year before the Swans Academy selects male and female teams at both the Under 16 and Under 18 age groups to compete in the prestigious NAB League competitions.
The NAB League has traditionally been the pinnacle underage competition that AFL and AFLW recruiters tap into to identify potential draft selections.
Leon Cameron, Swans Academy Coaching Director, has been impressed by the North West contingent.
"The regional players make a huge weekly effort to come to Sydney on a week night for a period of at least four consecutive weeks. We know they have the commitment to succeed, and they wouldn't be here if they didn't have the talent, so I'm looking forward to watching them progress throughout this program," Cameron said.
If the local players gain selection in the NAB League teams, they'll be in line to play between six and nine matches in Sydney and interstate.
Meanwhile, Glen Innes and Inverell teenagers Diesel Harvey, Shaun McKenna and Cooper Taveira have another session with the Northern Heat under-17 representative team next week.
Diesel and Shaun played for the the combined Glen Innes Celts and Inverell Saints team this year.
Cooper plays for the Saints and was added to the squad after being invited to trial for the program in the second round.
Armidale will host next session at the University of New England on December 3.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.