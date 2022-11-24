Moree Champion
Three players from AFL North West division selected in Sydney Swans summer Benchmarking program

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
November 24 2022 - 3:15pm
MOREE teenager Lauren Appleby has been selected in the Sydney Swans summer Benchmarking program.

Local News

