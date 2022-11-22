MOREE Services Club opened its doors to the community to host its Appreciation Day in the aftermath of the floods.
Bowlers took the greens while there was plenty of food and fun for the kids.
Local MP Adam Marshall was among the crowd who spent time at the club over the weekend.
"Services Clubs like Moree Services are an integral part of our country communities, bring people together for sport and leisure, in good times and bad," Mr Marshall said.
"Thanks to Bowls President Wayne for allowing me to join in the fun and Services Club President Gary and Secretary Manager Robert for organising the day."
Meanwhile, a recovery assistance point will be operating on Friday and Saturday in the Chandelier Ballroom on level 1 of The Max Centre on Heber Street.
On Friday it is open between 10am-4pm and from 10am-2pm on Saturday.
Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the multi-agency hubs are designed to help flood-impacted individuals, families, farmers and business owners begin the clean-up, rebuilding and recovery process.
"It's already clear that hundreds if not thousands of properties have been impacted by flooding across regional, rural and remote NSW," Ms Cooke said.
"This is an incredibly challenging time, particularly for those who have experienced flood after flood, which is why we're doing everything we can to provide face-to-face support in local communities.
"As we transition from the emergency response into the recovery phase, it can be difficult for people to know where to start. These assistance points serve as a first port of call for people beginning their flood recovery journey.
"Staff will be on-hand to help people replace damaged documents, receive assistance with the physical clean-up or access emergency accommodation or mental health services."
Recovery assistance points bring together NSW Government agencies, Commonwealth agencies, the local council, community organisations and welfare bodies all under the one roof.
For the most up-to-date list, visit: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods/recovery-centres.
Service NSW is operating as an online one-stop shop for anyone wanting assistance remotely, with Customer Care specialists also available over the phone on 13 77 88.
