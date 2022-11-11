MOREE and District Services Club is holding an event to help boost morale after widespread damage from flooding across the region.
The Appreciation Day will be a family friendly event and a chance to pay tribute to local SES, emergency services and volunteers.
"It's a chance for the club to give a bit back to the community," secretary-manager Robert Shields said.
"The spirit around town is still pretty good and its a chance to get SES, ambulance people together with their families.
"The Inland Rail group were really good, too, and we definitely invite people who had a bit of bad luck to come along for a few hours of fun.
"The continuous rain and wet weather already had a lot of people down, unfortunately.
"You have to try and bounce back and get it out of your mind, there was some angst about it (floods) happening again.
"The farmers are always having a tough time when anything like this happens and hopefully we can stem a bit of spirt back into them.
It will be a casual day with some lawn bowls and soccer on the oval for the kids.
The club was lucky this time time with no damage done to it from rising water nearby.
"We were very lucky, it didn't get into the club at all," Mr Shields said.
"It was certainly right up around us and a lot of people seemed to be very surprised that it didn't come in.
"About six inches came through in 2012; We discovered some areas where we needed to plug a few holes and that might have been our saviour this time around.
"We had plenty of sandbags down and our people went above the call of duty to help out."
The day will run between noon and 4pm next Sunday (November 20).
Meanwhile, a Recovery Assistance Point has been operating in town at the The Max Centre on Heber Street.
Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said emergency services personnel from a range of agencies have done rapid damage assessments.
"To date we've seen (more than) 2,127 rapid damage assessments conducted on homes and businesses in the Moree Plains local government area, with 936 damaged to some extent and 144 deemed as uninhabitable," Ms Cooke said.
More information about Recovery Assistance Points is available at: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods/recovery-centres.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
