MOREE will be able to repair its roads with the NSW Government fast-tracking $15 million in emergency funds to flood-affected areas across the state.
Mayor Mark Johnson was pushing for a longer term solution from federal government to fix the roads, but was aware of the short term help needed for harvest season.
"There is no point in replacing a gravel road with a gravel road, we need to be looking at a longer-term fix for these flood-affected areas," mayor Johnson said.
"That's looking at immediate things like harvest season being able to continue.
"We want to get to the point where the damage isn't as great as what we've seen from these floods to where it ruins everything."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the fast-tracked funding would allow councils to start repairing critical infrastructure and support future recovery works.
"Restoring road access as quickly as possible is critical to ensure the supplies, support and equipment needed to recover from this disaster can get where it's needed," Mr Toole said.
"With harvest underway, we also need to ensure roads are up to the task of carrying the additional truck and heavy machinery to get this crop off and to receival sites.
"This cash is being directed straight to councils which, with their detailed knowledge of their local region and roads, are best placed to identify those critical priority areas.
"Natural disaster-declared councils will still be able to submit their Natural Disaster Funding Recovery claims once those damage assessments are complete."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said it was critical to start the repair and recovery process as soon as possible to reconnect communities and the State's supply chain.
"Regional NSW relies on an accessible road network, which is why I worked with Transport for NSW to ensure emergency funding is in bank accounts of councils today," Mr Farraway said.
"We will come back from these floods stronger and I will be raising with the Federal Government the need to expand the Betterment Program currently in place for councils in northern NSW to the west.
"Our natural disaster funding needs to allow councils to rebuild their infrastructure to be more resilient against natural disasters to keep communities connected."
The other councils to receive the fast-tracked funding are Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan Shire, Narrabri, Parkes and Walgett.
Additional councils which have also been impacted by the floods may be eligible to receive advance funding and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
