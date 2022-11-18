Moree Champion
Moree eligible to claim fast tracked funding from NSW state government for road repairs

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
MOREE will be able to repair its roads with the NSW Government fast-tracking $15 million in emergency funds to flood-affected areas across the state.

