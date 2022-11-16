MAYORS from flood-affected communities are pushing for additional funding to upgrade roads and protect agricultural assets.
Moree mayor Mark Johnson spoke about the recent floods with Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt at the council chambers.
"It was very amicable and the minister is certainly aware of our plight," mayor Johnson said.
"We made it very clear to him that the assistance we need was in regards to infrastructure, in particular roads.
"There was also talk about some longer term funding so our agricultural assets aren't going to wash away with every heavy rainfall."
Three councils were represented with Narrabri mayor Ron Campbell and Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey both attending.
Moree councillor Lisa Orchin was also there along with MP Mark Coulton and local farmer Dick Estens.
"We tried to get him to understand that we're not looking for handouts as such, we want him to be aware of what our three shires produce in terms of agricultural product which makes us pretty important to the rest of the nation," mayor Johnson said.
"He took that on board and I believe the federal government are looking at reviewing the disaster relief packages and they're hoping that will be done within the new year."
One of the main things discussed was upgrading the regions from a Category C to Category D in disaster assistance.
Category D is worth a lot more money and allows for the betterment of infrastructure.
"The NSW government has written to the prime minister and asked for consideration to go from a Category C to a Category D," mayor Johnson said.
"The minister acknowledged that the letter had been received and he was certainly hopeful that would be dealt with.
"He wasn't able to categorically say that it would happen but we'll wait and see, it was certainly a very positive discussion."
"The upgrade (to Category D) means grants go from $25,000 to $7500 and LGA's can apply for betterment of infrastructure and not just rely on repairs."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
