Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Court

Witness at coronial inquest says he did not go back for Gordon Copeland for fear of being bashed by police

CB
By Cady Biddle
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:19am, first published July 25 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAGIC SCENE: The area off the highway where the search took place for Gordon Copeland. Photos: File/Supplied, Jacinta Dickins & ALS

The driver of the vehicle Gordon Copeland was a passenger in the morning he died, has given evidence at an inquest into his death that he did not try and assist his friend as he was scared of police.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.