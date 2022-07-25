Here's what the new $80m Moree hospital will look like

Concept designs, revealing what the new $80 million Moree District Hospital will look like, were unveiled on Monday.
It marked another progress milestone in the critical health project, Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall said, as he publicly unveiled the plans.
Mr Marshall said the new artist impressions gave the community its first look at the new hospital which will modernise and enhance health facilities for patients, staff and the local community.
"Moree residents have been given their first look at some of the look and detail of the historic $80 million project, which will deliver nurses, doctors, allied health staff and the local community with upgraded clinical facilities, services and health infrastructure," Mr Marshall said.
The design includes a new clinical services building within the existing hospital site to house services including an emergency department, imaging, operating theatres, birthing suites and an inpatient unit.
Community and ambulatory care services will be located within a fully refurbished building and Aboriginal Health services will be co-located onsite to provide integrated service benefits for patients and staff.
"The new hospital will also improve connectivity between the fully refurbished community and outpatient services building and the new clinical services building, which will house emergency, imaging, operating theatres, birthing and the maternity and inpatient units," Mr Marshall said.
He said this was one of the largest investments in Moree's public health facilities and significant planning had been carried out to ensure the redevelopment would support contemporary models of care that focus on improving the health outcomes of the Moree community for decades to come.
"With the concept designs now unveiled, I encourage the community to continue to provide feedback to progress the planning and design for their hospital," he said.
NSW Health Infrastructure has committed to presenting a report in four weeks on the location and cost of including a new helipad into the new hospital project.
"Since the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service moved to the larger helicopters in 2017, we've been unable to use the helipad at the hospital and patients have been transported to Moree Airport to be airlifted out," Mr Marshall said.
"With at least a 10 minute transfer time and double handling of patients, this situation is less than ideal, especially in critical situations where minutes can be the difference between life and death.
"I'm determined there will be a new helipad at our new hospital and I thank Moree Plains Shire Council and the community for its strong backing of this request," he said.
Staff and the community can participate in a survey on the concept design to further progress the planning and design. To complete the survey visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/YDQ8HCN.
The state government allocated the full $80 million for the redevelopment in the recent 2022-23 Budget.
Work on site is expected to commence late this year, once project planning and design is complete and statutory planning approvals have been achieved.
For further information on the Moree Hospital redevelopment, please visit www.hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/moree.
