Moree CWA has celebrated its 100th anniversary, marking the occasion with a number of special events.
The local branch was originally formed on June 9, 1922.
First, president Joy Holmes, welcomed guests to Moree and the site of the former CWA hostel.
Barbara Cutmore gave a Welcome to Country before vice president Robyn Kennedy spoke of the history, origin, life and reason for the hostel.
A commemorative rock and plaque were placed on the site and unveiled by Nancy Fanning.
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall, and Moree Plains Shire deputy mayor, Susannah Pearse, spoke about the significance of the CWA, especially in the country areas, both on a political front, as well as their support to the community in so many different ways.
This ceremony was followed by a lunch at the Town and Country Club. As guests arrived, they were welcomed by the beautiful violin playing of Linda Meppem.
During lunch, councillor and bush poet Murray Hartin spoke about his life, then recited an "amazing" poem he had written especially for the day - 100 years of the Moree CWA. The factual history along with the humour was appreciated by all.
CWA Gwydir Group patron, Jenny Mitchell OAM, cut the celebratory cake which was made by local member, Robyn Amos.
Following the lunch, many progressed to the Moree and District Historical Society for the handing over of a garden bench by secretary Connie Potts on behalf of the CWA to Stephen Ritchie, president of the history group.
The branch also collated a 'Centenary Book' for the occasion which was for sale on the day.
The book includes their past and present history.
"The idea was a result of the CWA having lost all their history, paperwork, handicrafts, minutes, awards and so on in an unfortunate circumstance," Mrs Holmes said.
"The mission began with contacting as many past members, their families and anyone in fact, who may know anything about the last 100 years of the Moree branch.
"The Moree Historical Society luckily had quite a lot of information, along with that of the general public."
A few copies are still available at Wise Words book shop.
"The Moree CWA wishes to especially make mention of Trans4MRail for the funding they generously donated toward the printing costs of this book. Thank you so very much," Mrs Holmes said.
