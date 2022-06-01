Inland Rail 'won't be viable' if it terminates: Coulton, council call for answers

If the $14.5 billion Inland Rail project was to suddenly cease it would be a "disaster", according to local elected members.
Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, has spoken out after an ACM article stated the rail line could potentially terminate at North Star in the wake of Labor's federal election win.
The pause in the major infrastructure project was a pre-election commitment by federal Labor, which said three weeks out from the national poll that there were concerns about the escalating cost of the 1700km line.
But Mr Coulton has said it just didn't quite ring true to him.
"I haven't heard that from anyone, least of all the new government," he said. "I haven't heard anything from the Labor Party to say they are not committed to this project," he said.
"I think it will be a disaster if this rail line doesn't go the way it goes. I'm certainly hopeful that it continues on because unless it goes from Brisbane to Melbourne it won't be a viable option.
"For the producers in my part of the world and the towns in my electorate we need access to all those capital cities. If it stops part way it won't do the job that it's supposed to."
Moree Plains Shire Mayor, Mark Johnson, agreed saying the project was essential to the growth, competitiveness and resilience of Moree and other inland communities.
"The country needs this freight link," he said.
"Now is not the time to pause or unwind on this project. One of the aims of the Inland Rail is to move freight off the road network onto rail which will improve safety and productivity.
"And it is critically important to bring logistics costs down and improve productivity. Australian farmers on the east coast will improve their competitiveness as they trade with the world and this freight link will enable a monumental shift to innovative value-added production and manufacturing. This will be a key catalyst for job creation in regional Australia for years to come," Cr Johnson said.
"Moree Plains Shire Council is a founding member of the Melbourne to Brisbane Inland Rail Alliance, and for decades we have advocated across the political spectrum for the development of the Inland Rail."
The council has called called on the new government to reconfirm their commitment to the project.
They will also invite new Minister for Infrastructure, Catherine King, to tour the region and "get a firsthand look at the benefits this project unlocks".
Mr Coulton said one of the first meetings he would be having in Canberra with the new government would be with Ms King, to "find out exactly what her thoughts are".
"I just don't think it's possible (for the project to not go ahead). If you drive now anywhere between North Star and Narrabri, you are seeing enormous activity and it's contractually committed to," he said.
"It seems like some of the farmers are hanging out on the Condamine hoping they can stop this project but a lot of the contracts have been met and all the design work has started. Quite frankly, there's been numerous reports done on the Condamine but they don't just seem to be able to accept the decision that has been made.
"I think the majority of people are supportive of this project and ready for it to happen."
The Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 Inland Rail project has passed the halfway point of construction in the Moree Plains, and a massive amount of work will continue around Moree in the heart of North West NSW until 2026 on the Moree to Camurra and North Star to Border sections of Inland Rail.
The NSW Government has committed nearly $200 million to develop a Special Activation Precinct (SAP) in Moree and the Federal Government has already announced over $40 million for road infrastructure to service the SAP and work around the Inland Rail assets.
"We acknowledge the contribution and commitment of previous Labor Governments towards the development of Inland Rail and call on this newly minted Labor Government to maintain this support and deliver this project for the future prosperity of our nation," Cr Johnson said.
"This region, our community, our farms, and businesses need certainty. We look forward to engaging with the new government in delivering this generational infrastructure," he said.
