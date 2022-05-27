Kenway & Clark has claimed several awards in this year's Case IH Australian Dealer of the Year awards.
The dealership took out one of the major awards, Case IH Dealer of the Year (three or more branches), and also claimed Dealer of the Year (Service).
Advertisement
Harold Kenway and Ted Clark started the business in Moree in 1960 when it was an International Harvester dealership. In 1997, Kenway & Clark managers at the time, Peter Burey, Bob Symonds, Tony Woodham and Les Johnson took over ownership of the business. Following the retirement of Bob, Tony and Les over a few years, Peter was joined at the helm of Kenway & Clark by Gemille Hayes and James Fowles in 2018.
Kenway & Clark's Goondiwindi branch was purchased in 2000, Inverell came into the fold in 2003 and then the Wee Waa dealership in 2012. In late 2020, they took over the Case IH dealer areas in Tamworth and Gunnedah. And late last year they opened a parts distribution outlet in Walgett.
Kenway & Clark last won the overall Case IH Dealer of the Year in 2015.
The business employs 100 staff currently.
Dealer principal Peter Burey said they were surprised and delighted with the wins.
"It's something we're very proud of, and is certainly a great reward for the hard work of our team, particularly in the last 18 months when there's been some big changes in the business," Peter said.
"It is a team achievement and we want to make particular mention of our divisional managers who lead so well and put in so much effort."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.