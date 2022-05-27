Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Kenway & Clark wins Case IH Australian Dealer of the Year awards

Updated May 31 2022 - 11:02pm, first published May 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
K&C management team members Damien Kelly, Gemille Hayes, Darren Pritchard, Peter Burey and Hugh Ward.

Kenway & Clark has claimed several awards in this year's Case IH Australian Dealer of the Year awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.