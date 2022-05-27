Harold Kenway and Ted Clark started the business in Moree in 1960 when it was an International Harvester dealership. In 1997, Kenway & Clark managers at the time, Peter Burey, Bob Symonds, Tony Woodham and Les Johnson took over ownership of the business. Following the retirement of Bob, Tony and Les over a few years, Peter was joined at the helm of Kenway & Clark by Gemille Hayes and James Fowles in 2018.