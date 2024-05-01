Young entrepreneurs pitch ideas on how to shape Moree's future

Nathan Davies of NJ-Neer Concrete Casting, who specialises in bespoke artisan concrete, creating custom finishes to suit any aesthetic - from soft pastel to vibrant terrazzo;

Jules Minor and Jacson Warner are setting up a creative agency, Jule Jarner, to support the community through creative initiatives, such as workshops, event support, art instillations and educational resources;

Tyler Macey of Social Co House is a dedicated co-working and event space;

Amber Boyle of Crème Studio, a new local business with a focus on hair restoration, injectables, medical grade skin resurfacing;

Kerrie Saunders of Yinarr-Ma who will soon market flour sourced from native grains;

Michael Phipps who is developing NDISmate, software to help NDIS providers such as OTs, counsellors, and physiotherapists manage their administrative tasks;

Kerrianne Ryan who is pitching an equine education business, Gallop and Grow, using horses to help heal trauma;