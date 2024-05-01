Young entrepreneurs pitch ideas on how to shape Moree's future

THEY ARE Moree's business visionaries, and the community will soon hear their bright and exciting ideas first-hand.
As part of Moree on a Plate's collaborative approach to showcasing the community, UNE SMART Regional Incubator will hold Pitch2Grow Moree.
It is an opportunity to pitch local business ideas to further support Moree.
Eight locals will pitch their ideas on Friday, May 10, at Social House Co.
They include:
Amber Boyle of Creme Studio said Pitch2Grow represented a great opportunity to get out of her comfort zone, and help showcase the local business opportunities that abound in Moree.
"Public speaking is something I need to get better at, and this will be a great personal challenge," Ms Boyle said.
"It will also help me refine what my business is. It's been so exciting, and rewarding, opening a new business in town."
Pitch2Grow will be held on May 10 from 12pm to 2pm at Social Co House.
To register as part of the audience, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/.../pitch2grow-moree
