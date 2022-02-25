Minor flood warning for border rivers region

news, local-news,

Eastern Australia has copped a drenching with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting our border regions could see up to another 25mm of rainfall on Friday. The Northern Tablelands including Inverell and Armidale are predicted to see up to 10-15mm while areas such as Moree and Goondiwindi could see twice as much. This comes after parts of Queensland have been hit by flash floods for the second time this year with more than 300mm of rain recorded in some places. Some residents reported items that had been saved and fixed in the last flood in early January were "now lost or flooded again". While the brunt of the system has already been felt in some parts, a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms was issued Friday morning for more locally intense falls in parts of the south east. "A strong upper low will move slowly eastward across southeast Queensland today and through Saturday," BoM said. "A deepening and slow-moving surface trough that extends from Seventeen Seventy down to a developing low pressure system near Biggenden and over the eastern Darling Downs will continue to produce areas of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms." North of Goondiwindi and west towards Moonie, falls of up to 176mm were recorded in the last 24 hours with the border town itself recording 92mm. READ MORE: There has been a minor flood warning issued for the Border Rivers region in QLD with widespread heavy falls up to 153mm recorded since 9am Thursday in the Weir River catchment, which has caused significant river level rises along the Weir River and minor flooding in the upper catchment. Fast river level rises and minor flooding are occurring along the Weir River upstream of Giddi Giddi South while river levels are rising along the Weir River downstream of Giddi Giddi South, with further rises to minor flooding possible over the next few days. The Northern Tablelands saw much less, but enough to dampen the spirits of many sportspeople with most local grounds closed due to the wet conditions. Inverell received one of the highest falls for the New England region recording 36mm with similar falls towards Warialda. BOM reported yesterday there was an increased chance of unusually high rainfall (in the top 20 per cent of historical records) for March to May in much of south-east Queensland and north-east NSW. Autumn days are likely to be wetter and warmer than normal for much of Australia. The burerau's Autumn Climate Outlook said to expect a wetter and warmer than average few months. "While La Nina has led to increased rain in eastern and northern Australia, observations and climate models suggest it is likely at or past its peak and expected to end in mid-autumn," the report said. "Autumn days are likely to be warmer than normal for much of the northern half of Australia while a small area of eastern New South Wales will likely be cooler than normal. "Across Australia, night-time temperatures are predicted to be higher than normal. "Australia's severe weather season runs from October to April, meaning autumn remains a higher-risk period for storms, fires, floods and tropical cyclones. "There have been five tropical cyclones in the Australian region since the start of the season in November, including four over the summer. February to March is usually the peak of the tropical cyclone season. With warm waters around northern Australia, further tropical cyclone development remains likely for autumn." For more details on this and other climate outlooks and summaries, and recent rainfall predictions and recordings visit the Bureau's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cady.biddle/96f8a29b-e3ba-4bc6-a6a8-8b93a35c6702.jpg/r0_83_524_379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg