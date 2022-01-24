news, local-news,

Two local ladies have been chosen as mentees in a program aiming to support the next generation of leaders which encourages learning and knowledge sharing to benefit Australian agriculture and the communities that depend on it. Eight mentees and four mentors from the Parkes electorate will participate in round two of the Future Drought Fund's Drought Resilience Leaders mentoring program, and join 10 mentees and nine mentors from our region who were selected in the first round. Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton said the participants will have the opportunity to share knowledge, skills and experience to help build drought resilience to benefit local farming communities. "The Drought Resilience Leaders program also has a series of webinars offered until to June 2022 with a focus on drought, climate, and supporting resilience on farms and communities. Anyone can listen into these webinars," Mr Coulton said. "The mentoring program will continue nationally with 300 mentees matched with 250 mentors. I'd encourage any interested farmers and those employed in the agricultural sector to contact the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation to find out how they can get involved. For more information on the Future Drought Fund and its program visit the Department of Agriculture website. For more information about the Drought Resilient mentoring program visit the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cady.biddle/4623705e-e655-4edb-bc4d-8f3aeaf817b4.JPG/r0_654_4032_2932_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Support continues for next generation of drought resilient leaders