Refurbed Maccas open for business, celebration on Saturday

Licensees Mick and Ashley Young, in partnership with McDonald's Australia have completed a $3.6 million renovation on their Moree restaurant.
The refurbishment comes as part of McDonalds' commitment to open 100 new restaurants and remodel half its existing locations by the end of 2025.
McDonald's Moree includes a new dual lane drive thru, exterior, terrace, dining room, amenities, meeting or party room and PlayPlace, as well as a newly positioned front counter and McCafé to enhance the customer experience and operational efficiencies.
There will be face-painting, balloons, guest appearances and $1 cheeseburger offers between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, May 25 to celebrate the re-opening.
Mick Young, Licensee for McDonald's Moree said, "We are excited to celebrate the grand reopening of our local restaurant in Moree, creating an additional 30 operational jobs.
"Reinvestment is an important part of our ongoing commitment to providing customers with the best possible experience when they visit our restaurants.
"It also allows us to create new jobs for members of the local community, through expanding our operational capabilities to allow us to provide quicker and more efficient service for our customers.
"We appreciate our customers' patience during construction and look forward to welcoming them back to the newly refurbished McDonald's Moree, serving up our great quality, great tasting menu once again."
Mick and Ashley, who joined McDonald's as Crew Members over 20 years ago, now employ over 220 members of the community across three restaurants in Goondiwindi, Moree and Narrabri.
McDonald's Moree is committed to playing an active role in the local community through providing jobs, training and development opportunities, as well as supporting local causes and groups including Moree Boars Rugby League Football Club, Moree Junior Soccer Club and Moree Services Football Club.
McDonald's is currently hiring a variety of crew, barista, management and maintenance roles in restaurants across Moree Plains Shire. For more information or to apply for a role,
