Help decide priority roads

The Moree Plains Shire has a vast road network, and we are calling upon road users to guide council in making informed decisions regarding which roads should receive priority attention for maintenance, improvement and/or investment.
With the launch of the Roads Prioritisation Program, community members have an opportunity to participate in six location-based surveys to give feedback that will assist in creating a safer road network.
Director of Infrastructure, John Dyer welcomes responses from the community,
"It is the residents of the Shire that have the local knowledge of their roads and the issues that affect the road networks, particularly in times of natural disasters," Mr Dyer said.
"This local knowledge, combined with a scientific approach using digital road traffic data from Transport for NSW (TfNSW) will give an holistic approach to long-term road asset management.
"Participation in the surveys will help us better understand, enabling us to plan and provide maintenance, upgrades or improved roads in priority order".
To assist council in prioritising and allocating resources to the road network, you can give your feedback on the roads you use most regularly. Residents may complete any location-based survey where they drive or travel regularly.
Survey 1: Mungindi, Weemelah, Boomi and surrounds www.surveymonkey.com/r/3CXF7RF
Survey 2: Tulloona and surrounds www.surveymonkey.com/r/ST52QFY
Survey 3: Pallamallawa, Croppa Creek, North Star, Boggabilla and surrounds www.surveymonkey.com/r/P96FKQ6
Survey 4: Ashley, Garah and surrounds www.surveymonkey.com/r/PD8H2JV
Survey 5: Mallowa, Bullarahm, Millie and surrounds www.surveymonkey.com/r/SMY28L6
Survey 6: Gurley, Terry Hie Hie, Berrigal and surrounds www.surveymonkey.com/r/PDD2RGV
If you would like to contribute further comments, images or videos, please email roads@mpsc.nsw.gov.au
Your views are important to council as it works with Transport NSW to deliver the Road Prioritisation Program. Surveys close on May 31.
Further information can be found on Council's website www.mpsc.nsw.gov.au
