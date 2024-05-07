'Got me to where I am today': Armstrong thankful for support

Mungindi product David Armstrong admitted he wouldn't be where he is without the support of his hometown.
The fullback made his NRL debut two weeks ago for the Newcastle Knights against the Dolphins in the after Kalyn Ponga was ruled out for up to three months with a foot injury.
He made his mark with an early try in front of his family and friends who travelled to Suncorp Stadium for the occasion.
"I wasn't sure where they were in the grandstands but as the game went on, I heard all of them cheering and I picked out the corner they were in," Armstrong said.
"I was lucky enough to get a try in front of them all.
"It was a pretty crazy moment for me, to score in front of all my family and friends."
The Knights won that game 18-14 and backed it up with a 14-8 victory over the Warriors in round nine.
Born in Moree, Armstrong is from Mungindi and played rugby league for Goondiwindi.
He's felt the support from the border towns.
"I tried to stay off [social media] as much as I could last week but dad said there was a lot of posters in and amongst the local shops back home," Armstrong said.
"Even though there's only three of them back where I am from but in Goondiwindi there's a bit more.
"Apparently there was a few up around Goondiwindi as well."
Armstrong paid tribute to his hometown and credited them with contributing to his success in the early part of his NRL career.
"[I am] kind of where I am today is because of my hometown," he said.
"The support I have got from them growing up has got me to where I am today."
The Knights play the West Tigers in Tamworth this Saturday.
Armstrong has been named again at fullback.
