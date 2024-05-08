Ultimate retreat

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday, May 9: 'Belltrees' Milray Pocket, Moree:
Nestled on the banks of the Mehi River, 'Belltrees' is the ultimate private retreat. Boasting a beautiful weatherboard home set in leafy gardens and with good supporting improvements, the property is sure to impress.
The home provides four bedrooms, all with storage, plus the main offering its own ensuite. The home benefits from an east-facing kitchen with adjacent meals area, along with a main living area and formal lounge room. There is plenty of natural light throughout and boasts views overlooking the yard and is complete with a stunning wrap around verandah.
'Belltrees' is set in established grounds with large shady trees and frontage on the Mehi River. Water security is not an issue thanks to the bore and river pump. There are also two private lagoons which can be topped up from the river.
Other improvements include a double garage with power, double carport, and skillion. 80 pecan trees at the front of the block add to the appeal of the property, along with the 19 kilowatt solar system that is connected to it.
