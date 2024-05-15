Productive property

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday May 16: 'Couradda North' 2044 Melburra Road, Narrabri:
'Couradda North' represents a fantastic opportunity for to experience life on the land.
Located at 2044 Melburra Road, the property is situated in one of the most superior cropping areas in NSW, and also lends itself to fodder production, fattening, as well as breeding opportunities for cattle and sheep.
With a 750mm average annual rainfall and excellent basalt soils, it is nestled at the foothills of the Nandewar Ranges and boasts high yielding winter and summer crops. The influence of the Nandewar Ranges on above rainfall records is well documented, and the panoramic views are an amazing bonus.
A fantastic addition to the property is the two gravel quarries with five licences which supply a passive income, making this property even more appealing.
'Couradda North' boasts a comfortable two bedroom, one office cottage. The cottage has evaporative air conditioning, electric stove, and a four-bay carport with single phase power.
