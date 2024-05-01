Iconic 'Yandiah'

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday May 2: 63 Albert Street, Moree:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 63 Albert Street.
Come and discover these two contemporary Queenslander style homes. Due to the property being offered as one title, DA approved for subdivision into two Torrens Title, this property would ideally suit an investor looking to either occupy one of the homes and rent out the other, or rent out both premises for dual income.
Offering award winning architecture, this property is private, secure, and energy efficient (six star). The 1018 square metre block is positioned on the corner of Albert and Edward Street with established, mature grounds.
Each home is comprised of 150 square metre space with a 25 square metre terrace and offer three bedrooms and two bathrooms. They also include five undercover parking spaces which are accessed via a remote controlled sliding gate plus gardens.
Both properties have an excellent rental history with 63 Albert Street is being offered with vacant possession, while 96 Edward Street is rented on a twelve month lease at $600 per week.
