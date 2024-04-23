White crosses, rosemary sprigs and poppies mark Mungindi's Anzac spirit

SCHOOLCHILDREN will place sprigs of rosemary on 50 white crosses that will form the centrepiece of Mungindi's Anzac Day celebrations.
Mungindi RSL sub branch president Kevin McCosh said the crosses were placed as a symbol of those Mungindi residents, past and present, who had served in wars.
The crosses are placed in Mungindi's Garden of Remembrance.
Layout of the crosses is based on a field of remembrance from memorials in New Zealand.
"The crosses are symbolic of those from Mungindi who have served and in the future we will conduct further research and possibly add to those crosses," Mr McCosh said.
There are 118 entries of Mungindi people at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.
A wall of poppies will be placed in front of the crosses to obscure the white cottage and a fifth generation Lone Pine will be planted on the site, Mr McCosh said.
"We have crocheted poppies and schoolchildren will lay rosemary on the crosses as part of the Anzac Day ceremony."
The dawn service starts at 5.45am, with the main service at 10.30am.
Mr McCosh served in the Royal Air Force for 23 years, serving in the Falklands and Gulf wars. He will lead the dawn service.
"I retired three years ago and my wife and I were travelling across Australia," Mr McCosh said.
"We got as far as Mungindi and the border was closed because of COVID. So we decided to settle here and build a house and this is now our home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.