Historical building becomes town's museum

HE WAS known by many as "Doc Hollingworth" and as Anzac Day draws near, the story of this remarkable medical practitioner is a highlight in the newly opened Moree Plains Museum.
Harold Hollingworth was a Sydney-born doctor who fought in both World Wars and was honoured with an OBE for medical services to Moree.
Dr Hollingworth was born in 1897 and enlisted in World War I in Wagga Wagga.
He served in the Infantry in France and Belgium and saw his brother killed in action, aged just 20.
But Harold survived and was made a captain; he was wounded twice in World War I and was one of just 188 Australians to be awarded the Military Cross and Bar.
Having trained as a medical practitioner, Harold served as a doctor in World War II; he then returned to Moree where he settled in Auburn Street with his wife.
A fairly tall man (standing at 1.8 metres), with a scar on his left knee, little else is known of Dr Hollingworth.
But his medals and papers are proudly displayed, along with other memorabilia donated by members of the Hollingworth family, in the Frome Street museum.
On Saturday, April 20 Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall officially opened the museum, staffed by volunteers from Moree and District Historical Society.
Also on display are old beds from the hospital, an original, government issued cabinet dating to 1879, memorabilia from scouts and girl guides and a wedding gown worn by May Hubbard, from the early 20th century.
Society president Jane Rohde said volunteers were working on a "water room" that would highlight the importance of the Great Artesian Basin to the district's farming community and Moree township.
"It's the first time [the society] has had a permanent home and we've all worked hard to showcase our town's history with memorabilia collected over the years," Ms Rohde said.
The museum is housed in the historical, two-storey timber building once owned by the Department of Lands.
Mr Marshall convinced the state government to sell the building to Moree Plains Shire Council, which in turn has leased the premises to the society for a peppercorn rent over 15 years.
"The building was built in the 1890s and is pretty significant," Ms Rohde said. "It's terrific the site could be preserved for the local history society."
The building has been vacant since the government department relocated in 2015.
Mr Rohde said it had taken members about five years to "get the building up to scratch" as a museum.
Plans are for the first storey to be taken over as a museum, with a library and room for research on the ground floor.
The society has just secured government funding for a lift to be installed and the front steps to be restored.
"We carry out research on request for people wanting to find out about their family history, or if their relatives used to live in the Moree district," Ms Rohde said.
"We have a lot of information stored and some beautiful old photos."
