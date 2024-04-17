Dancers hope workshops will inspire and encourage Moree community

A dedicated team of dancers will be visiting Moree to teach and inspire local dancers.
Ballet Workshops Australia (BWA) will hold a three-day workshop from Monday, April 22 to Wednesday, April 24 at the Moree Academy of Dance and Presbyterian Church Hall.
The workshop aims to support and add to the dance culture in regional communities without families having to travel great distances to major cities.
Open to everyone (four-years-old to adults), there will be a vast array of classes to suit all interests (ballet, contemporary, jazz, conditioning, hip hop, musical theatre) and abilities available.
There are two levels in the main workshop, running simultaneously from 9am to 3pm each day - junior (seven to 11-years-old) and senior (12-years-old and above).
In the morning there will be the 'tiny dancers' classes for four to six-year-olds and in the evening on Monday and Tuesday adult dance classes with no pre-requisite or prior experience needed.
The workshop will culminate on Wednesday afternoon with a showcase to be held in the church hall for family, friends and the public.
BWA's Laura Bailey said being able to bring additional opportunities in dance to communities like Moree was an incredibly rewarding experience.
"Dance is a beautiful art form that has so many benefits to participants/dancers as well as those who have the pleasure of watching," she said.
"To be able to give back using dance is a pleasure and privilege and we find that regional communities are incredibly receptive because their distance and isolation often means there are fewer opportunities for extension programs of guest teachers available.
"It is also important to support the local dance teachers who do such an amazing job keeping everyone inspired, happy and dancing and can equally feel a sense of isolation compared to teachers and studios in larger cities."
Ms Bailey said dancers in regional communities were just as talented and passionate as those in big cities and BWA aim to demonstrate to the students there is always support and encouragement for those who wish to pursue their dreams.
BWA's guest teachers include Jasmin Durham, who has just transitioned from a successful career with the country's leading classical company, The Australian Ballet.
Ms Durham joined as she was eager to give back to regional communities with her experienced, knowledge and passion.
Also coming to Moree are "triple threat" artists Molly Bugeja and Natalie Foti. The pair have strong musical theatre backgrounds and have performed in Australia and internationally.
Ms Foti said it was a special experience to bring the knowledge she has gained from training and working all around the country to Moree.
"The students are so eager to soak up the knowledge and it means so much to share it with them," she said.
"I hope they'll gain inspiration to continue their love for art and also have gained knowledge of the dance industry that is booming in the big cities.
"Dance is a real and fantastic career to pursue in Australia and there are lots of opportunities to travel the world with work too."
Ms Bailey said BWA hopes attendees will feel a sense of elation and joy from the benefits of dance.
"It is our wish that every student emerge from our workshops with a greater sense of confidence, a little spark of passion and inspiration, and hopefully some new dance friends," she said.
"In an area like Moree we often have visitors from studios in surrounding towns so it is a lovely way for relatively local dancers to meet and generate new connections with like-minded individuals.
"We also hope that the attendees experience something entirely new - either from the concepts taught by different teachers or even a whole new style of dance they haven't previously tried.
"Our teachers have vast stage experience here and overseas so they each bring their own little something special to share and they are so passionate about imparting this on the students. It is always pure magic"
To book or for more information on the BWA workshop at Moree visit tinyurl.com/yw5b8zue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.