Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Water restrictions in place for Mungindi

By Staff Writers
April 16 2024 - 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Moree Plains Shire Council advises that level five water restrictions are now in place for residents of Mungindi.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.