Water restrictions in place for Mungindi

Moree Plains Shire Council advises that level five water restrictions are now in place for residents of Mungindi.
Council said the restrictions would be ongoing for two weeks until Midnight on May 5.
With planned maintenance work required at Council's Water Treatment Plant in Mungindi, all residents and commercial users are requested to only use essential water.
The restrictions went into effect on Monday and limit a number of excessive water use practices.
External Watering banned
Washing of vehicles banned
Washing down of paved surfaces banned
Swimming pool filling banned
Showers to be kept to less than five minutes.
These water restrictions will apply until midnight, Sunday, May 5, pending completion of works.
During this time 100 per cent bore water will be in use. Irrigation by alternate water sources will not be affected by these restrictions.
The Mungindi community will be kept up to date on any changes to these restrictions. With a review of progress of work and community usage to be carried out after one week.
"These restrictions are a positive step as we upgrade the filtration system and I urge all Mungindi community members to adhere to these restrictions for this period," General Manager Kelvin Tytherleigh said.
If residents of Mungindi have any questions about these restrictions, they are encouraged to contact Council directly (02) 6757 3222.
