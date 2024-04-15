Special assembly, carnival mark 40th anniversary of Moree Christian School

CHILDREN and staff took part in a formal assembly at Moree Christian School on Friday, April 12, to mark the institution's 40th anniversary.
A special guest at the assembly was the school's founding principal, Vicki Bennett.
"Ms Bennett was honoured in our speeches as we also acknowledged the pioneers from Moree Baptist Church who started the school in 1984," principal Noel Kramer said.
Moree Christian School caters for children from kindergarten to year 10. There are 105 students enrolled in the school and 23 staff, including teachers and administrative workers.
"At the assembly two students gave testimony on why they loved the school and student Esther Cobb introduced her grandfather, Garry Binks, who was a former principal and who talked about his time at the school," Ms Kramer said.
Last year's school captain, Sam Dunlop, talked about the impact the school has had on his life, while longstanding teacher Kristine Lawson and current pastor Ian Davie, who has been with the school since 2001, also spoke.
"It was a wonderful assembly," Ms Kramer said.
"I gave a speech looking at the history of the school and acknowledging the pioneer spirit of the church and the commitment they made, and how the church has faithfully supported the school since then."
Moree Christian School is a member of Christian Schools Australia and aims to provide a Christ-centred education of academic excellence for students.
Ms Kramer said she had made an application to the NSW Education Standards Authority to incorporate years 11 and 12 into the school.
"It's an exciting time for us as we also have a master plan to build new classrooms, a new administration block and new performing arts centre," Ms Kramer said.
"We want to train children in the ways of God so they grow in wisdom, because He is the source of all wisdom and so the students go out into the world to be citizens who uphold God's values and ways."
After the assembly the students enjoyed a big carnival.
There were inflatable slides hired from Moree Salvos, a mechanical bull, and each class made their own carnival activity, such as target shooting, obstacle course and other fun activities.
The school is in Chester Street, Moree.
