Moree elders support Premier's Pathfinder plan | Watch the video

ABORIGINAL elders have reacted positively to Project Pathfinder as a way of tackling Moree's youth crime wave.
They have lent support to the police and Moree Council in helping keep at-risk youths off the streets.
But they have also called for the re-opening of Nardoola, a bail hostel for the town's Aboriginal youths in custody.
Furthermore, Moree Aboriginal Local Land Council chair Tom French urged parents to "come on board" with authorities in keeping their children off the streets and urged a different approach by magistrates when sentencing juvenile offenders.
Project Pathfinder is a partnership between the NSW Police, NRL and Youth Justice NSW, to provide help for 'at risk' youths.
It was launched at Broughton Oval on Wednesday, April 3 by NSW Premier Chris Minns.
He was joined by Police Minister Yasmin Catley, Youth Justice Minister Jihad Dib, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb, National Rugby League Chair Peter V'landys and NRL stars, including Latrell Mitchell.
The politicians met with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Moree Mayor Mark Johnson, before meeting Moree's Aboriginal elders.
Moree Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Steve MacIntosh and deputy chair Lloyd Munro previously met with Ms Catley to discuss Pathfinder.
After the launch at Broughton Oval, Mr French said all elders were behind the project.
"We're hoping it'll be a success because we have to do something about the crime in our town," Mr French said.
"We fully support the police and Council in trying to address these issues. But until we get parents on side, it's near impossible to make any changes."
Mr French wanted the NSW Government's help in re-opening Nardoola, a 2711 hectare property at Pallamallawa. Owned by the land council, Nardoola bail hostel was used to accommodate young people on conditional discharge, as well as being a day program to carry out community service order placements.
But the property was burnt down and has since fallen into disrepair. Mr French would like government help in re-opening Nardoola.
"The courts sent young offenders there rather than jail," Mr French said.
"It would be great to have Nardoola up and running again and offering educational programs involving the NSW Department of Education and TAFE."
Nardoola would offer an alternative to magistrates when sentencing young offenders, Mr French said.
"Locking them up has never done the kids any good, there's nothing in place for them once they come out of juvenile detention, because there's no support."
He also urged magistrates to be less lenient when sentencing young offenders.
"They're the ones who hand down the punishments and in my opinion, it can be too lenient for many young people," Mr French said.
He also acknowledged there was already much happening in Moree to assist at-risk youths, including work done by Miyay Birray, Pius X Aboriginal Medical Service, Moree Shae Academy and the Aboriginal Legal Service.
