Regulatory Roadshow visits Walgett

The NSW Government's successful Hospitality and Racing Regulatory Roadshow program kicked off its second year with an event Walgett last week, building closer ties with regional liquor and gaming industries and Aboriginal community groups in the state's far northwest.
Senior executives from Hospitality and Racing visited the region on March 26 to directly update regional liquor licensees on a range of topics, including the government's liquor and gaming reforms and regulatory priorities.
They also engaged with Liquor Accords, the local council, NSW Western Region Police, local health services and community members to discuss key liquor and gaming issues in Walgett.
A/CEO of Hospitality and Racing Tarek Barakat said he was delighted by the success of the program's first Aboriginal engagement session including members of the Royal Flying Doctor's First Nations Health and Wellbeing Services and Dharriwaa Elders Group.
"There are no shortcuts to truly understanding the needs of our regional communities other than getting out there, shaking hands and listening to local voices first-hand," Mr Barakat said.
"We highly value Aboriginal voices in our discussions, as the community represents one-fifth of Walgett's population, well above the NSW average.
"Feedback from the Regulatory Roadshow will help shape our future priorities, informing policies in the interests of local communities."
Outback businesses and industry groups also had the chance to discuss concerns specific to their region and share insights.
Participants, from regions within a two-hour radius of Walgett, were invited, with a commitment to engage in meaningful dialogue with venue owners, as well as community leaders, to understand their perspectives and needs.
There were 34 industry and community leaders from Walgett and neighbouring areas, including Bourke, Lightning Ridge and Moree, at the event.
The second roadshow of 2024 will be in Tamworth on 21 and 22 May. A further three roadshows will be held in Coffs Harbour, Wagga Wagga and Dubbo later in the year.
For more information visit www.liquorandgaming.nsw.gov.au/events/regulatory-roadshows.
