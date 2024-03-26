Ballroom has a brush up as BAMM pop-up exhibition opens

INDIGENOUS artworks will fill the ballroom of the Max Centre when BAMM re-opens there on Tuesday, April 2.
Bank Art Museum Moree is temporarily relocating to the Balo Street venue while its main premises is being refurbished.
Council is installing a disabled ramp, new automatic doors and a new air conditioning system at the Frome Street gallery, at a cost just shy of $1 million.
Work is expected to be completed by early June. In the meantime, about 40 works from the gallery's collection will be exhibited in the Max Centre chandelier ballroom.
"Many of the works exhibited are from key Indigenous artists and some of these paintings have not previously been displayed," BAMM interim director, Bruce Tindale, said.
A highlighted artist is Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda elder Sally Gabori (1924-2015), whose works also feature in the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane.
Late Kamilaroi elder Margaret Adams, who was born on the banks of the Meehi River at Top Camp, Moree is also represented in the pop-up exhibition. Adam was a patron of the Moree Plains Gallery.
Mr Tindale said renovations on the BAMM building had been long anticipated.
"It's an old building and the installation of a much-needed upgraded climate control system will bring the building to modern gallery standards, allowing for a safer storage and display environment for the artworks," Mr Tindale said.
A disabled ramp will also be built in Heber Street, leading to automatically opening doors.
"Currently, disabled access is by ringing through to the gallery and us installing temporary ramps, so this will be a big improvement," Mr Tindale said.
BAMM art programs and classes will be relocated to the Moree Community Library in Balo Street while the gallery remains closed.
In all, about 40 artworks are being exhibited in the pop-up exhibition, Mr Tindale said.
