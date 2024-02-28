New trailer hits road for the Salvos thanks to Council grant

THE WHEELS are in motion for Moree Salvos to buy a new trailer, thanks to a $3000 community grant.
The trailer will be used for community projects, including transporting jumping castles and other large items to youth and children's camps, Salvation Army program manager Jason Poutawa said.
It will also be used to transport food hampers, heavy goods, taking away rubbish from clean ups and helping families and children in the community when the need arises.
"Our current trailer is a little small for the number of things we get it to do," Mr Poutawa said.
"The new trailer will be used in a measured way to ensure the resource will be looked after."
Mr Poutawa applied for a public donation from Moree Plains Shire Council.
His application for $3000 was successful and the Salvos committed to matching Council dollar for dollar, buying a $7000 trailer.
"We're in the process of ordering the new trailer, which should be delivered to us by June," Mr Poutawa said.
"We've requested a few modifications, such as putting a case over the trailer and we're hoping a local business will do that for us."
Mr Poutawa has been program manager at the Moree office for the past seven years and works with four, part-time staff who operate the Salvos store and second-hand shop, in Heber Street.
Council also granted $3000 to the Garrah Hall committee, to host the Fanny Lumsden Country Hall Tour later this year.
Its public donations are for individuals and community, sporting and educational groups needing financial assistance for events, functions and sponsorship.
The next round of applications for financial assistance is now open.
Applicants must complete and submit a public donations application form by 5pm on Friday, March 15 for donations for the period from January to March 2024.
