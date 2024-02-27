Grants available for school environment projects

Woolworths, in partnership with Landcare Australia, is offering over $1million in grants to schools and early learning centres for more Aussie kids to get involved in outdoor learning projects.
Schools across Moree are encouraged to apply for the latest round of grants.
The Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants support projects with a focus on sustainable food production, improving waste management or enhancing native habitats. Last year, Tower Street Public School in NSW used its grant to create a 'Crunch and Sip' garden, where students selected in-season fruits and vegetables to plant, helped design the garden beds and plant the seedlings.
"The Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program is all about supporting fun and engaging learning experiences that can help younger generations connect with natural environments," Woolworths Moree store manager Scott Fredericks said.
"Our store team across Moree have been proud to connect with local schools who have previously been awarded a grant. It's been great to hear how the funding has helped enhance local school communities and support students as they get outdoors and learn more about the local environment."
Since 2018, the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program has provided more than $5 million in grants to almost 5,000 primary schools and early learning centres across Australia. This has seen more than 400,000 students getting hands-on with nature and caring for the environment in their community.
More than 1,577 schools and early learning centres from across NSW have received grants in the past.
"Being outdoors in the natural environment has positive benefits for the mental health and wellbeing of children," Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish said:
"The partnership between Woolworths and Landcare Australia has enabled hundreds of educators an opportunity to provide meaningful environmental education programs. These programs offer experiences that are helping children learn how they can care for the land and be the next generation of Landcare leaders."
Applications for the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program are now open until March 19. The grants offer primary schools and early learning centres the opportunity to apply for up to $1000. Visit www.juniorlandcare.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.