Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Qantas commits to new fleet servicing Moree Airport

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated February 27 2024 - 2:11pm, first published February 26 2024 - 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The turboprop Q400 can seat 76 passengers and has boarding doors at the front and rear of the plane. It will start servicing Moree Airport next month.
The turboprop Q400 can seat 76 passengers and has boarding doors at the front and rear of the plane. It will start servicing Moree Airport next month.

LARGER aircraft accommodating more passengers will fly between Moree and Sydney from June this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.