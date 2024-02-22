Broad palette of community projects receive federal funding

FREE art therapy workshops have been extended at the Bank Art Museum Moree, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Federal Government.
Arts North West project officer Julia Minors said the funding was a win-win for the community, since it meant the workshops could continue to remain free and could even expand to include more people with disability or mental illness.
"Our classes involve simple drawing exercises and we encourage students to have a bit more autonomy; those experiencing difficulty with their fine motor skills can explore their creative talent through abstract work," Ms Minors said.
The workshops, Creative Minds Happy Hearts, have more than 16 students and are held weekly at the BAMM.
Ms Minors said the workshops had been difficult to sustain as a free class for the community, as costs continued to rise.
But the funding injected new life into the workshops, which also provided relaxation techniques through the artwork.
The funding is part of the Federal Government's Strengthening Rural Communities program.
More than $1.5 million in grants has been distributed to 110 community groups across remote, rural and regional Australia.
The grants will go toward initiatives that address a variety of diverse needs and local priorities, from support packs for elderly residents in Victoria to funding silo art in Lameroo, South Australia.
Anglican Community Services, along with Moree Plains Shire Council, also secured a $24,950 grant for its joint Preparedness Pack Project.
The waterproof packs will help build disaster preparedness capacity and strengthen the resilience of Moree Plains communities.
They will be distributed at workshops and recovery events across the shire throughout the year.
Grants were awarded to three other Northern Tablelands projects.
New England Conservatorium of Music, in Armidale, received $10,000 for its Outreach program aimed at providing cultural experiences and music education to rural schools.
In the Tenterfield village of Drake, the Community Kitchen, Food Pantry and Wellness Lunch Club Project was granted $25,000 tp upgrade kitchen facilities and build a storeroom.
Glen Innes and District Historical Society received $5179 to install a television monitor, mobile stand and roller-blinds as part of an IT and infrastructure plan to enhance community use of the Potter Memorial building.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.