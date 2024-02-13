Tractor tragics kick some tyres to mark golden anniversary | See the photos

MORE than 600 tractor tragics kicked the tyres of 12 Versatiles, along with dozens of other farm vehicles, at Goondiwindi Showgrounds on the weekend, February 10 and 11.
They were celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Versatile tractors imported into Australia from Canada, in 1974.
In all, 38 tractors were on display, along with other classic trucks and cars. Enthusiasts travelled from as far afield as Victoria for the weekend's festivities, organised by Versatile tractor enthusiasts Jack and Diane Barry.
Part of the festivities included a charity auction, with more than $3000 raised. One toy tractor alone sold for $750.
Organisers also cooked up 110 meals for hungry visitors over the weekend.
"We raised the money for a worthwhile cause and the event was a great opportunity for people to catch up and make new friendships," Ms Barry said.
"We would like to see another, similar event next year."
Special guest at the event was former Moree farm Colin Uebergang, who imported the first tranche of Versatile tractors into Australia in the 1970s, selling them from his district franchise.
He travelled from his home in Brisbane for the weekend event and said there were still Versatile tractors in working condition that were more than 50 years old.
Here are some photos from the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.